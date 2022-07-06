Mavs

With a chance to clinch a TBL championship, the Shreveport Mavericks struggled in game two in Albany.

The Mavericks entered Wednesday's game two needing one more win to secure The Basketball League's championship, but a hot start by Albany turned into a dominant performance for the Patroons.

Kameron Williams led the way for the Patroons with 26 points.  Patrick Meyers poured in 28 to lead the Mavericks.

It's winner-take-all Thursday night when the two teams meet for game three in Albany.  Tip off is set for 6pm.

