FILE - In this March 1, 2021, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates his slam dunk with guard Lonzo Ball (2) in the final seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in New Orleans. The Pelicans have signed restricted free agent Josh Hart to a three-year extension worth up to $38 million with $12 million guaranteed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)