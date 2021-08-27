Ida photo 34

People pick up sandbags at a city run sandbag distribution location at the Dryades YMCA at 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Additional sandbag locations are at Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St., Beacon Light International, 1937 Mirabeau Ave., Saint Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
People pick up sandbags at a city run sandbag distribution location at the Dryades YMCA at 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Additional sandbag locations are at Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St., Beacon Light International, 1937 Mirabeau Ave., Saint Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
With a plastic bag on the head agains the rain a resident takes home sandbags from a city run sandbag distribution location at the Dryades YMCA at 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Additional sandbag locations are at Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St., Beacon Light International, 1937 Mirabeau Ave., Saint Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Workers fill baskets with sand along Bayou Des Allemands in St. Charles Parish in preparation for Hurricane Ida on Friday, August 27, 2021. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
People pick up sandbags at a city run sandbag distribution location at the Dryades YMCA at 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Additional sandbag locations are at Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St., Beacon Light International, 1937 Mirabeau Ave., Saint Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Mayor David Camardelle, Sr. and Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky J. Templet talk as they stand on a part of the levee the mayor is concerned about ahead of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A shrimper who did not give his name prepares the Miss Jennifer shrimp boat ahead of Hurricane Ida in the protected area of Bayou Lafourche in Lafourche Parish, La., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Vehicles cross to the other side of the flood gates as boats wait to enter the protected Bayou Lafourche ahead of Hurricane Ida in Lafourche Parish, La., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A humorous sign on the marquee of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in Metairie, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A maintenance person closes hurricane shutters at LeRichelieu Motor Hotel on Chartres Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans in anticipation of Hurricane Ida Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Employee with the French Market Restaurant on Decatur Street in New Orleans, rolls up the awnings in anticipation of Hurricane Ida Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Vaughn Lazarus, an employee with The Market Cafe on Decatur Street in New Orleans, removes the in awning anticipation of Hurricane Ida Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
James Kenny, a maintenance person removes am American flag at 1226 Chartres Street in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in the French Quarter of New Orleans Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Crabber David Chabert Jr., stacks crab traps to remove from Grand Isle ahead of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Long lines crisscrossing at a Race Track gas station on Jefferson Highway in Jefferson, Louisiana as people prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Friday, August 27, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Perhaps dreaming of a world with no hurricanes. A worker at Dream Auto Sales in Jefferson, Louisiana pauses to watch the increasing traffic flow of New Orleans area residents starting to evacuate for Hurricane Ida on Friday, August 27, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Vehicles pull boats off of Grand Isle, La., ahead of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Corey Williams of Pelican Ice hurriedly stacks bags of ice onto a cart at a gas station as New Orleanians prepare for Hurricane Ida on Friday, August 27, 2021. Williams said he and his coworkers have been delivering three times the ice as compared to a non-hurricane day. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Corey Williams, right, and John Smith, both of Pelican Ice, hurriedly stack bags of ice into a gas station freezer as New Orleanians prepare for Hurricane Ida on Friday, August 27, 2021. Williams said he and his coworkers have been delivering three times the ice as compared to a non-hurricane day. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Fishermen remove boats from the water at the Grand Isle Marina ahead of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia  Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
The levee on the Gulf of Mexico side is repaired after last year's storms just ahead of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Vehicles pull boats ahead of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A crew with the Flood Protection Authority remove wall barriers that will allow the flood gates at Downman Road to be closed in coming days in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Hammering tight storm shutters on a 100-year-old house in New Orleans as residents prepare for Hurricane Ida on Friday, August 27, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A crew with the Flood Protection Authority remove wall barriers that will allow the flood gates at Downman Road to be closed in coming days in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A crew with the Flood Protection Authority remove wall barriers that will allow the flood gates at Downman Road to be closed in coming days in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A crew with the Flood Protection Authority remove wall barriers that will allow the flood gates at Downman Road to be closed in coming days in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
