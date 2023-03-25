SHREVEPORT, LA- The Priorities Intentions Practical Exchanges Group known as “PIPES” held a panel discussion today at the David Raines Community Center to address the rise in gun violence in Caddo Parish.
The panel consisted of District Attorney James Stewart, Sr., Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, CPSO Capt. Bobby Herrin, State Representative Cedric Glover, News 12 reporter Dominique Benn, and community activist Ms. Omari Ho-Sang.
The event was hosted by Terrence Winn, an activist for prison reform who spent 30 years in Angola and now speaks out to help young people avoid a criminal lifestyle.
A history of incarceration in Louisiana was presented, dating back to before the Civil War and Reconstruction Eras with a focus on the increase in crime from 1989 to the present day.
The panel discussed gun violence as a public health emergency with members of the community.
Prior to the shooting downtown last night on Texas and Logan streets, the conference was supposed to include Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux who couldn’t make it due to his calling of a press conference to address the mass shootings overnight.
Panel members have been advocating for changes to community policing, mandatory sentence minimums, and education reforms to prevent school to prison pipelines.
Louisiana has the highest incarceration rate in the nation, and Caddo is one of four parishes that contributes half of all people serving life without parole sentencing as well as one of four parishes that contribute half of all sentencing of children who are prosecuted as adults.
Louisiana leads the country since 1989 in per capita homicides.
City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor says, “We as a community can change and transform the trajectory of our neighborhoods. How we do that is not on social media, but to have engagement meetings to educate. Education is power, and street education is power; there is nothing wrong with having a combination of the two.”