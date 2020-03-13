Lake Charles, LA -- In front of an empty Burton Coliseum, Pleasant Hill took down district foe Hicks to claim the Louisiana Class C state title.
The Mighty Eagles dropped their two regular season matches against Hicks had the advantage for the majority of the game. Hicks cut the lead to two in the final minutes. That was as close as they'd get as Pleasant Hill hung on to the 71-58 win.
The game was played with no fans in attendance after the LHSAA's decision Friday afternoon. They plan to finish the tournament Saturday.