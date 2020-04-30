TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are detouring traffic off of Mall drive into Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas after a substance was accidentally dumped onto the roadway.
Police say a man called in saying his skin was burning after driving behind a truck that was dumping a substance onto Mall Drive between Spring Lake Park and State Line Avenue. The man was checked out at a local hospital and is improving.
Police have not located the truck. Hazmat crews are now trying to determine what substance is on the road.