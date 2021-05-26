GREENWOOD, La - The Greenwood Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen after finding his car abandoned.
Andrew McLaughlin, 17, was last seen May 22 around 10:30 p.m. when he was leaving his job at a local Subway Sandwich Shop.
Greenwood Police Officers located an abandoned vehicle in the gore along Louisiana Hwy. 169, also known as Greenwood-Mooringsport Road, near I-20. May 24, contact was made with the registered owners of the vehicle confirming the the vehicle was driven by McLaughlin.
McLaughlin has been entered into NCIC. If you know his whereabouts, contact Greenwood Police Department at (318) 938-5554 or your local law enforcement agency.