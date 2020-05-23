SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police responded to the Circle K in the 7700 block of Pines Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a robbery.
The clerk told officers that an unknown black male entered the store, told the clerk he had a gun and ran behind the counter where he took an undisclosed amount of property and fled the scene on foot.
The suspect was wearing black pants, a black jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, and black and white slides.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips.