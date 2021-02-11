CADDO PARISH, La. - It's a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but that’s untrue. said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. Pets are still at risk for hypothermia, frostbite and even death.
With unusually cold conditions headed into the area, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is warning pet owners that leaving pets outside in extreme weather without food, water, and shelter can be a crime.
“It’s neglect, plain and simple,” he said. “I am strongly recommending that if you have a pet that usually stays outdoors, find a place now that they can be safe and warm. As they say, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.”
The Sheriff says pet owners should:
- Provide proper shelter indoors or in a garage.
- Remove common poisons like anti-freeze or anti-freeze spills, which have a sweet taste to pets but can be deadly.
- Remember that warm engines in parked cars attract cats and small wildlife, who may crawl up under the hood. To avoid injuring any hidden animals, bang on your car's hood to scare them away before starting your engine.
The Caddo Sheriff’s Office will be monitoring wintery conditions during the upcoming weather event and will post any necessary emergency announcements on their Facebook and Instagram pages.