When speaking with local media for the second time since the sponsorship announcement, Radiance Technologies C.E.O Bill Bailey is even more confident in his investment in the city of Shreveport and the Independence Bowl.
Bailey says many people questioned him announcing a five year agreement during a global pandemic, but says interest in his company has skyrocketed since, "I get asked a lot, 'Have you had buyer's remorse sponsoring the Independence Bowl?'. The answer is, absolutely not. I did my research, I understood what I was getting into. We were the 22nd most searched for brand in America on the internet the week after we made the announcement. The following week, we were the third most searched for brand in America on the internet. I'm glad we did it quite honestly. We want to lay down the marker. We're here for the long haul."
Bailey, a Louisiana Tech alum, admits he was not in the stands when his Bulldogs shut out Miami in the 2019 edition of the game, but plans to make up for that, "Boy, that would be the cherry on the top for me. While I'm a sponsor, the Bulldogs get to play. There's a whole lot more at play with this than just that. I can always sponsor it for longer. If I do it for ten year, maybe I'll get to see my Bulldogs play, maybe 15. If they don't get five, maybe I'll do six or seven."
Tickets for the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl go on sale July 1. You can find them here.