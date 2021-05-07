MIAMI – Louisiana Tech Baseball's game at FIU on Friday night was suspended in the bottom of the fourth due to heavy rain. The No. 14 Bulldogs hold a 4-1 lead in the contest.
The Bulldogs will continue Friday night's contest at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 8. A nine-inning game will follow 45 minutes after the conclusion of Friday night's suspended game.
On Sunday, LA Tech and FIU will play two seven-inning games beginning at noon ET/11 a.m. CT. It will be the second time this season the Bulldogs have played a Conference USA doubleheader on Sunday this season.
Weekend Schedule:
Saturday
Game 1 (2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT): Friday night's suspended game (Bottom 4, Tech leads 4-1)
Game 2: 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one
Sunday
Game 1 (Noon ET/11 a.m. CT): Seven-inning game
Game 2 (45 minutes after the conclusion of game one): Seven-inning game