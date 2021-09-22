BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU's 2022 football schedule was released Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference.
The Tigers will open the season Sunday, Sept. 4, against Florida State in New Orleans. They'll then host three straight games, including their first against Southern, before playing their first true road game of the season at Auburn.
LSU never has to play back-to-back road games next season. It has an Eastern Division-crossover game against Tennessee, a team it rarely plays because of the divisions.
LSU's full 2022 schedule:
Sept. 4, Sunday: LSU vs. Florida State (New Orleans)
Sept. 10: Southern
Sept. 17: Mississippi State
Sept. 24: New Mexico
Oct. 1: at Auburn
Oct. 8: Tennessee
Oct. 15: at Florida
Oct. 22: Ole Miss
Oct. 29: BYE
Nov. 5: Alabama
Nov. 12: at Arkansas
Nov. 19: UAB
Nov. 26: at Texas A&M