LSU

LSU cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown in the second half against Central Michigan, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU's 2022 football schedule was released Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers will open the season Sunday, Sept. 4, against Florida State in New Orleans. They'll then host three straight games, including their first against Southern, before playing their first true road game of the season at Auburn.

LSU never has to play back-to-back road games next season. It has an Eastern Division-crossover game against Tennessee, a team it rarely plays because of the divisions.

LSU's full 2022 schedule:

Sept. 4, Sunday: LSU vs. Florida State (New Orleans)

Sept. 10: Southern

Sept. 17: Mississippi State

Sept. 24: New Mexico

Oct. 1: at Auburn

Oct. 8: Tennessee

Oct. 15: at Florida

Oct. 22: Ole Miss

Oct. 29: BYE

Nov. 5: Alabama

Nov. 12: at Arkansas

Nov. 19: UAB

Nov. 26: at Texas A&M

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments