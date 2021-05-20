RUSTON – Karl Malone Court inside the Thomas Assembly Center will have a new look next season, and Louisiana Tech fans will play a significant role in the transformation.
The LA Tech Athletics Department announced Thursday that the court will get a redesign this summer, a project that directly impacts nearly 45 student-athletes within the Bulldog basketball program and the Lady Techster basketball and volleyball programs.
“The redesign of Karl Malone Court serves as an example of the momentum we aim to build here at Louisiana Tech,” said Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood. “We are constantly striving for ways to improve the student-athlete experience and compete at the top of the conference. I am thrilled that we can move forward with this project thanks to the support of our generous donors.”
Bulldog and Lady Techster fans will play multiple roles in the project. The first role will be to vote on which of the three designs will grace the TAC’s new court.
The second role will be to donate to the project. In 2017, 177 loyal LA Tech fans contributed over $33,000 to fund new signage outside the arena. Now, fans will have the opportunity to support the interior of the TAC with the refreshed hardwood.
The project is slated to start at the beginning of June and will take approximately three weeks to complete, beginning with sanding/stripping of the court, followed by design and painting.
This will be the third new design since it became Karl Malone Court in 2007. The last redesign came in 2013 as LA Tech transitioned into Conference USA.
Amber McCray – “We are ecstatic to hear the news about our new court redesign and the impact this renovation will have on enhancing our facility. We are also incredibly thankful for the strides taken by our administration and generous donors that show their dedicated commitment to help push our programs forward.”
Brooke Stoehr – “The TAC has provided one of the best home courts in all of college basketball throughout the years. We are excited about the redesign of Karl Malone Court and the exposure and branding opportunities that come with this project. This redesign project would not be possible without the generosity and support of our wonderful donors and fans. We appreciate the continued support of our programs and look forward to many more milestone victories on the new court.”
Eric Konkol – “This is a wonderful opportunity to update the playing surface of one of the most tradition-rich venues in college athletics. Several aspects of the Thomas Assembly Center have been improved in recent years and now it is time to create a new look for Karl Malone Court. This new design will enhance the game day experience for everyone at the TAC as well as those watching on TV.”
Cast your vote on the new design here.