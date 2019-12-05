job fair

SHREVEPORT, La. – Remington College Shreveport Campus is helping job seekers plan their next move with a community resource and career fair.

The event will be Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Remington College is offering mock interviews through Career Services to help prepare job seekers for on-the-spot interviews.

Other tips for job seekers include:

• Make sure your resume is updated

• Bring multiple copies of your resume

• Have references ready

• Bring any information needed to complete applications

• Dress professionally and do not wear jeans

The community resource and career fair is open to the public. Companies that are set to participate in this event are:

• Army Air Force Exchange Services

• Behavioral Service of Louisiana

• Bossier Parish Library

• City of Shreveport

• CVS Health

• Family Dollar

• Girl Scouts of Louisiana

• Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling

• Louisiana Choices

• Minact-Shreveport Job Corps

• Preferred Care at Home

• Samaritan Counseling Center

• Shreveport Police Department

• Stoner Services

• United States Army

• United Way of NWLA

• Volunteers for Youth Justice/CASA

Remington College Shreveport Campus is located at 2106 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

