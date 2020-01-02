According to ESPN, the Cowboys are parting ways with head coach Jason Garrett.
ESPN's Ed Werder first filed the report.
Garrett and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones were scheduled to have their third offseason meeting Thursday, but according to multiple reports that never happened.
Garrett's contract is set to expire on January 14th, and it appears the team will not offer him an extension.
This news comes on the heels of another disappointing season for Garrett and the Cowboys, finishing 8-8 and missing the playoffs. The Cowboys won two playoff games through nine years under Garrett.