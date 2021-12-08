Grambling State University will introduce the program's 7th head football coach Friday morning.
A report from John Brice at Football Scoop says it could be former NFL head coach Hugh Jackson.
According to the report, Jackson is the top target for the G-Men, using the model set by Jackson State with NFL legend Deion Sanders. Jackson spent nearly 20 years in the NFL including head coaching jobs with the Raiders and Browns. He spent this past season coaching at Tennessee State as part of former NFL running back Eddie George's staff.
In a release Wednesday afternoon, the university says it plans to introduce their next head coach Friday. That release follows.
The Grambling State University Department of Athletics will hold a press conference to announce its new head football coach at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10 at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Media attending this event must check in on the second floor (main entrance) prior to the event beginning.
What: Grambling State University to Announce New Head Football Coach
Who: Richard J. Gallot, Jr., Grambling State University President
Dr. Trayvean Scott, Grambling State VP of Intercollegiate Athletics
TBA, Grambling State University Head Football Coach
When: Friday, December 10 | 10:00 a.m. (Doors open at 9:00 a.m.)
Where: Grambling State University
Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center