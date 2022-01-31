Grambling

According to a report from ESPN, Grambling State University will soon announce a massive Name Image and Likeness deal for all of its scholarship athletes.  The deal is said to be the first of it's kind.

Pete Thamel of ESPN says Grambling will soon offer annual salaries for scholarship athletes with this deal and already has commitments from two companies.

The companies, according to Thamel, are Urban Edge Network and Athlyt.  There is no information on how much Tiger athletes will earn.

We will update this story as more details become available.

