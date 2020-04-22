Potential technical glitches aside, there will be little drama at the top of the NFL Draft.
According to Fox 19 in Cincinnati, The Bengals have already reached out to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and told him he will indeed be the first selection in the Draft.
As the NFL prepares for it's first all-virtual draft, Cincinnati is hoping to get ahead of any issues with the first pick and secure their franchise quarterback.
Burrow has been the presumed top pick for months after leading LSU to a perfect season and national title, but in an interview with Fox Football Now, Burrow says his journey to the draft started well before his time in Baton Rouge, "The thing to me is, being the anointed one or the number one overall pick is a snapshot of my career. The career that nobody saw was the getting beating out, not winning the starting job, not getting recruited. Everybody just sees this last eight months when I started balling. Nobody sees the hard work that goes into it and the disappointments and failures behind it. So that's really what's inside of me. I still remember all the slights and the doubts. That's not what keeps me going, what drives me is being the best, but it's part of it."
The first round of the NFL Draft begins Thursday at 7pm and you can watch it all on ABC.