With their original matchup in Bossier City called off this past season, it appears LSU and Louisiana Tech basketball have set a make-up date.
According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the two teams plan to play in Shreveport in December.
Sources: LSU will face Louisiana Tech next December in a neutral site game in Shreveport. Game was originally slated to be played last season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 13, 2021
The team's original matchup was to be played in Bossier City's Centurylink Center, now named Brookshire Grocery Arena, on November 24. There is no word on if the game will still be played in that venue.