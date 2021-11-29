It appears LSU has found the next leader of the football program.
Reports began surfacing Monday that the Tigers had set their sights on Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports was the first to report that Kelly will be named the next head coach of the Tigers as soon as Tuesday.
Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021
Kelly is the all-time winningest coach at Notre Dame and is third in active coaches in wins across the nation.