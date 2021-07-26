NBA player and former North Caddo hoops star Robert Williams is hosting his first youth basketball camp in Shreveport, giving local kids a similar opportunity to the ones he had growing up in Vivian.
"I remember how it was when NFL players, NBA players came to the city. I wanted to talk to them, be in their face all day. I just wanted to give them this opportunity."
Now a key member of the Boston Celtics, Williams admits that kid in Vivian wouldn't believe how far he's come.
"Just to see my name across their shirt, when I walked in and saw them yelling, it don't feel real, man. It don't feel real that I can bring this many smiles. The parents texting me saying thanks, all that, that's what it's about."
Basketball has changed Williams life, but not as much as becoming a father. Williams says raising his daughter is another reason camps like this are so important to him.
"I just feel like being a father taught me patience in life, in all aspects. It was the best thing that could happen to me. Hopefully when she gets this age, she'll be running around with these basketballs too."
During the Celtics recent playoff run, Williams broke the team's single game blocks record with eight, topping the mark set by Centenary legend Robert Parish. Fans in Boston call Williams the Timelord and he says taking his time is helping on the court as well.
"You just gotta slow down. You can't do it by yourself. Take any advice, soak up as much as you can get. Slow down, get a game plan together, get your life together and take it step by step."
For Williams, the next step in his basketball career features camps like this one to help inspire our area's youth to follow in the footsteps of the numerous successful athletes that call the 318 home.
"I don't know why it's a fad going around right now where I feel like everybody feels like they've got to be carrying guns, selling drugs, or whatever you're doing. I'm a prime example. We've got plenty of other people in the city, myself, Marquez, Terrace, Baby Shaq, everybody. We're prime examples. You can do it a different way and it's about putting positivity in the community. I want as much positivity around these kids as they can get."