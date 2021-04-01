STILLWATER – Scouts from all 32 NFL teams were on hand to watch Oklahoma State's football pro day on Thursday.
Highlights of the event included the overall performance of projected first-round draft pick Teven Jenkins, plus standout marks from number of other Cowboys.
A versatile and athletic tackle with outstanding footwork and a nasty streak to him, Jenkins commanded attention in the weight room when he posted 36 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press. That mark would have ranked third among all participants, regardless of position, at the 2020 NFL Combine.
Other impressive numbers from Jenkins Thursday included a 4.96 in the 40-yard dash, a 7.72 in the L-drill, a 4.66 in the 20-yard shuttle and a 32.5 inch vertical leap.
"I felt great and put up some big numbers, especially on bench," Jenkins said. "I had three personal bests today – in my bench, 40 time and L drill, so I feel pretty good about that."
In addition to Jenkins, receiver Tylan Wallace, running back Chuba Hubbard, cornerback Rodarius Williams and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga are frequently included in mock drafts.
Wallace said in the buildup to the draft, he has received positive feedback from NFL scouts regarding the extensive body of work he put on tape during his career at Oklahoma State and also for the natural edge with which he plays.
At Oklahoma State's pro day, the two-time All-American ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash, a 4.25 20-yard shuttle and a 6.94 L-drill.
"The biggest thing for me now is staying in shape so when the time comes to be on a team, I'll be ready, Wallace said.
An All-American and the nation's leading rusher in 2019, Hubbard was one of the most intriguing figures at OSU's pro day because of his speed. A sprinter during his younger days, he represented Canada in the 100 meters at the IAAF World Youth Championships but was not officially timed in the 40 yard dash during his time in Stillwater. On Thursday, Hubbard was clocked at 4.45 in the 40 and 4.26 in the 20-yard shuttle. He also impressed with 20 bench reps of 225 pounds.
"I think I'm one of the top running backs, if not the top (in this draft class)," Hubbard said. "People say I had a down year, but a lot of people don't know I was coming off of surgeries. There were a lot of things going on with my body and with my health. The biggest thing for me was helping my team win. I have faith in God that everything will work out. Wherever I get drafted – first round, seventh round, undrafted free agent – whatever happens, I just need a shot and I'll be ready for it."
Williams was a four-year starter in college and showed outstanding development during the course of his Oklahoma State career. He became one of the top cover corners in the nation in 2020 and some of his numbers from pro day provide hints as to why that was so. He posted the day's best marks in both the L-drill (6.91) and the 20-yard shuttle (4.12) and also recorded an outstanding vertical leap of 36.5 inches.
"I'm getting great feedback from scouts," Williams said of the draft process. "They watch my film and (are impressed with) how I move on the field and tackle and make plays."
Ogbongbemiga showcased his versatility at pro day by running a 4.26 in the 20-yard shuttle and recording 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench. Another Cowboy who helped his case as the draft approaches is defensive tackle Cameron Murray. The 294-pounder posted a 31.5 inch vertical leap and broad jumped 9-1 before logging 27 bench reps of 225 pounds. He then ran the 40-yard dash in 4.89 seconds, the 20-yard shuttle in 4.62 seconds and the L-drill in 7.83 seconds.
Receiver Dillon Stoner's day was highlighted by a 37-inch vertical leap and a broad jump of 10-3. His mark of 6.95 in the L-drill placed him alongside Wallace and Williams as Cowboys to break seven seconds in the event.
The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland from April 29-May 1.