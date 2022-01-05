METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week — again.
Jordan, who racked up 3 1/2 sacks in the Saints 18-10 win against the Carolina Panthers, earned the award for the second time in the last three weeks. The 11-year veteran has been on a sacks binge lately, with 7 1/2 of them in his last three games.
He also earned the honor after wrangling Tom Brady twice in the team's 9-0 shutout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15.
Jordan didn't record his first sack of the season until Week 7, but his late season surge has pushed Jordan's sack total to 11 1/2, which ranks 10th in the NFL. He has now recorded double digit sack numbers in six of his 11 NFL seasons, matching Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson's franchise record.