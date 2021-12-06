METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Monday's transactions list.
Jordan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for coronavirus, a source told the Times-Picayune on Monday afternoon. The NFL is not mandated to reveal why players are placed on the list.
Jordan, who is fully vaccinated, is asymptomatic as of Monday, according to a source.
Because Jordan is vaccinated, he can return to the playing field after he returns two negative tests. That means his playing status is in question for Sunday against the New York Jets, but if he returns two negative tests, he will be eligible to play.
Jordan has never missed a game for any reason over the course of his 11-year NFL career.
This is not the Saints' first run-in with COVID-19 this season, as several vaccinated coaches missed the Weeks 2 and 3 games against the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots after they returned positive tests while the team was displaced in Dallas due to Hurricane Ida.
Additionally, receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and cornerback Ken Crawley were placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this year and missed the Weeks 8 and 9 games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.
The other player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this season was star receiver Michael Thomas. He was on the list after testing positive while he was on the physically unable to perform list.