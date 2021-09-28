METAIRIE, La. - If this week was all about figuring out exactly who these New Orleans Saints are, at least one thing appears certain: This defense is legitimate.
Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen came into this game with a great plan against the Patriots rookie quarterback, and this week his team had the horses to execute the plan about as well as could have been reasonably asked.
The Saints harassed New England quarterback Mac Jones early, and that provided the desired outcome.
Here were my main takeaways after watching the game a second time, starting with that rattling performance by the Saints defense that put the team in position for road win by a double-digit point margin.
Pressure package
I wonder what was going through Jones’ head when he surveyed the Saints defense on a third and 10 late in the first half Sunday.
New Orleans had nine players within a few yards of the line of scrimmage, with its corners aligned in tight press coverage and its linebackers leaning forward in attack position as if they were coming on a blitz. The Saints had their NASCAR package on the field, with a three-man front that featured Cam Jordan and Payton Turner on the edge and Tanoh Kpassagnon rushing from the inside.
To that point, New Orleans had spent the game sending varied pressure looks Jones’ way and daring the rookie to pick up on what they were doing. Often, that resulted in Jones taking a shot as he threw or trying to navigate his way through a collapsing pocket. In the midst of its fifth drive, New England had two first downs and 68 yards of offense.
The Saints were coming after Jones again. At the snap, a few of its would-be blitzes backed off, but linebackers Kaden Elliss and Demario Davis attacked on a double A-gap blitz. Davis pushed upfield, forcing Jones to move up in the pocket, while Elliss and Kpassagnon ran a stunt. Jones kept stepping up until he stepped right up into Elliss.
Ellis hit the rookie quarterback on the play, causing the ball to flutter and allowing P.J. Williams to pick it off. Three plays after Williams’ long return set the Saints up in scoring position, Marquez Callaway caught a touchdown that put the Saints ahead 14-0.
This was the story of the first half. New Orleans demolished any semblance of a Patriots ground attack, gave Jones some varying pre-snap looks to confuse his protection, then teed off after the snap.
By the time Malcolm Jenkins was returning his pick six early in the third quarter to give the Saints an 18-point lead, Allen backed off the accelerator and mostly played coverage in the second half, making sure his defense didn’t yield an explosive play that quickly brought New England back into it.
That’s two games out of three in which the Saints defense dominated, and two games in which their performance along the defensive front was key to that. That’s made possible by the evident confidence Allen has in the back end, but that creative pressure
Tough choice
Trying to defend Alvin Kamara on a choice route out of the backfield has to be among the hardest things for NFL defenders to accomplish, and we saw a glimpse of that this week on the Saints’ first touchdown.
It’s so lethal because Kamara is a highly intelligent player who can process the information in front of him in a split second while he’s on the move, but also because he’s Alvin Kamara and is therefore unbelievably talented.
That was a bad combination for Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who was put in the unfortunate position of being caught in Kamara’s crosshairs as he was leaking out of the backfield.
Kamara started his route just off the left tackle’s outside shoulder, and he saw Van Noy in front of him playing with outside leverage — taking away the sideline. On these routes, Kamara has to read the defense and decide to do one of three things: Break it outside, sit down, or cut it toward the middle of the field. Van Noy took away the outside, but had no help in the middle.
Easy call
Kamara sharply broke inside where the Patriots had completely vacated the field, caught a pass from Jameis Winston with nobody around and he waltzed untouched into the end zone for an 11-yard score.
It’s not that often you see a player that wide open on a short field. It’s even more rare when that player draws as much attention as Kamara. Van Noy might’ve been expecting help inside, but when it wasn’t there, he was already toast.
10 things I think
Marshon Lattimore, playing with a cast on his injured right hand, allowed four catches on 10 targets for 35 yards when he was in coverage. Desperate to get something going while trailing in the fourth quarter, Mac Jones threw to the man Lattimore was covering six times and managed as many completions to his teammates as he did to Lattimore.
The Saints were content to grind away at the Patriots defense from the word go. Ten of the New Orleans first 18 plays were designed runs, and a few more were short passes that effectively served as an extension of the running game. Establishing the run is not a new concept for the Saints, but it was clear they saw this as an advantage — which helps explain Taysom Hill’s increased usage.
When the Saints need a play, they got to Deonte Harris. Only three catches Sunday, but all three of them moved the chains, and two of them converted third downs. I liked the way New Orleans put him in a bunch formation on his first catch, a 12-yarder that converted a third and 10, creating space for him to run unencumbered before snapping off his route a few yards past the line to gain. New Orleans has to pick its spots with Harris because he has dealt with injuries early in his career, but I’d like to see more of him as a pass catcher.
The thing the Saints missed most about C.J. Gardner-Johnson is his physical versatility. He has the frame and speed of a defensive back, but he is a physical mauler at the point of attack. He threw aside running back Damien Harris for a sack in the first quarter, then embarrassed right tackle Justin Herron on a pressure late in the game, putting Herron on his heels with the threat of his speed, then knocking him on his rear end with a perfectly-timed hand punch. Two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass deflected all in a day’s work.
Nothing new here, but I’ll continue saying it until he gets the respect he’s due: Demario Davis is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, period. He was like a ghost against the Patriots, just appearing out of nowhere to terrorize their offense (8 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 passes defended). Whether he’s blitzing, diagnosing plays, sprinting in coverage or making plays on the ball, there are few who can match his complete set of tools, and he brings the Saints defense along with him.
The Saints pass protection was much cleaner this week despite Terron Armstead being lost for the game on the seventh play. Winston spent the majority of his day operating in pristine pockets, running through progressions and stepping into throws (when he was throwing in rhythm). There was nobody near Winston on his most important throw of the day, a 12-yarder to Harris to convert a third and 7 near the beginning of the Saints’ game-clinching fourth-quarter drive.
At some point the Saints are going to need Cam Jordan to get home in the pass rush (zero sacks through three games, but a team-high five quarterback hits). But while that comes around, he showed he was still an elite run defender with two big stops at or behind the line of scrimmage.
Just imagining what Kamara could do if the opposing defense wasn’t selling out to stop him at all costs. Much of his damage Sunday agains the Patriots came after contact.
Marcus Williams caught some grief early in his career because of a couple high-visibility missed tackles, but he has been outstanding as a tackler for the last two seasons now — and especially Sunday. He is seeing the plays develop and he has no problem racing in to deliver a big hit from the free safety spot. He’s a huge part of their early success.
Loved the idea from Sean Payton trying to get the Patriots to jump on a fourth and short in the fourth quarter. Taysom Hill was lined up to Winston’s right in the shotgun, but motioned under center and prepared to take a snap. Unfortunately for the Saints, his hard count resulted in a false start (a questionable call, as it appeared New England was guilty of a neutral zone infraction). It didn’t work out, but it was a creative use of Hill — and food for thought for opposing defensive coordinators later in the year.