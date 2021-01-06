After wrapping up the 2020 regular season Sunday with a 33-7 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium., the New Orleans Saints (12-4) host the Chicago Bears in an NFC Wild Card Playoff matchup, squaring off with a spot in the NFC Divisional Round on the line.
The game will mark the third time that the Saints and Bears will meet in the playoffs, the first two a 1990 Chicago Wild Card win and a 2006 Bears NFC Championship victory, both at Soldier Field. The Saints lead the regular season series 17-13 and captured the last meeting between the clubs, a 26-23 win on November 1 at Soldier Field.
The Saints enter the 2020 playoffs coming off one of the best regular seasons in franchise history. In capturing their fourth consecutive NFC South division title, becoming only the third team in the conference since 2002 realignment to win four straight division titles. With Sunday's win over Carolina, the 2020 Saints became the first NFC South team since the division's establishment to finish 6-0 in division play.
New Orleans enters the postseason well-positioned as a balanced team with the ability to run the ball and stop the run. The Black and Gold finished ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (141.6) and finished the regular season with a franchise-record 30 rushing touchdowns, tied for the sixth-highest total in league history. Defensively, New Orleans finished fourth in the league in opponent net yards per game (310.9), fourth against the run and fifth against the pass. Scoring 30.1 points, per game, the Saints ranked fifth in the league, while only surrendering 21.0 points per game, also tied for fifth. Five Saints were selected to the Pro Bowl.
Saints vs. Bears | NFC Wild Card Broadcast Information
SUNDAY, JANUARY 10, 2021 – 3:40 P.M. (CST)
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM – NEW ORLEANS, LA
TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally); AMAZON PRIME; NICKELODEON (specialized broadcast for children)
CBS Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Amazon Prime Announcers: Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color analyst)
Nickelodeon Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Nate Burleson (color analyst) and Lex Lumpkin (sideline)
LOCAL RADIO: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and James Lofton (color analyst)
SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)