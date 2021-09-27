METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints starting left tackle Terron Armstead is expected to miss several weeks due to the elbow injury he sustained against the New England Patriots according to an NFL Network report.
Armstead, who left the game during the second drive, is not expected to miss the entire season with the injury, according to the report.
On the play in question, running back Tony Jones came over to help on a block and appeared to run into Armstead's left elbow. Armstead immediately headed to the locker room after the play, signifying he knew something was wrong.
James Hurst filled in at left tackle for Armstead the remainder of the game.