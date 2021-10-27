METAIRIE, La. - Boom and Zoom are back in business in New Orleans, as the New Orleans Saints are reuniting with beloved running back Mark Ingram, a source confirmed to the Times-Picayune.
All terms of New Orleans' trade with the Houston Texans have not yet been finalized, but the the deal will likely involve future picks.
The Saints drafted Ingram in the first round in 2011, and he played for the Saints for eight seasons, racking up 63 starts, more than 6,000 yards rushing and 50 rushing touchdowns.
Ingram's 6,007 yards rushing for the Saints rank No. 2 in franchise history, sitting behind Deuce McAllister's 6,096. With Ingram back in a Saints uniform, he only needs 90 yards to break McAllister's franchise record.
After the Saints moved on from him during free agency in 2019, Ingram played for Baltimore for two seasons and then signed with the Houston Texans ahead of the last seven games. In those seven games, Ingram has tallied 294 yards rushing on 92 carries with one touchdown as Houston's leading rusher.
The move makes plenty of sense for New Orleans. Running back Alvin Kamara has contributed for the lion's share of the Saints' offense and depth at running back is thin.
Behind Kamara, the Saints have young Devine Ozigbo and Dwayne Washington. Though, Washington is currently hurt with a neck injury and missed Monday's game against Seattle. In Washington's place, the Saints moved receiver Ty Montgomery back to running back for the game and during practice leading up.
The Saints let veterans Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman go around the time of roster cuts, and backup running back Tony Jones Jr. is currently on injured reserve.