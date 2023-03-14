METAIRIE, La. - Michael Thomas isn't going anywhere.
The New Orleans Saints and the wide receiver are expected to agree to a restructured contract that will diminish Thomas' 2023 salary-cap hit, ensuring that he will be back with the team this season. The NFL Network was the first to report the news.
According to an ESPN report, Thomas will earn $10 million this season on his new deal, with incentives that can take it as high as $15 million.
A split seemed preordained when the Saints and Thomas agreed to a restructured contract in January that cleared a path for the Saints to release him and save about $14 million in cap space.
A $31 million roster bonus for next season would have become guaranteed March 17. The roster bonus appeared to be a poison pill that signaled the end of Thomas’ time in New Orleans.