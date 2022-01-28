METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints plan to interview one of the most sought after coaches on the market — but that may be contingent upon whether Brian Flores has a new job by this weekend.
The Saints interest in Flores may be too late, according to an ESPN report, as the former Miami Dolphins head coach is already a finalist for the New York Giants position and could be named their next head coach in the coming days.
Flores is the fourth coach the Saints have planned to interview after longtime head coach Sean Payton stepped down from his role earlier this week. New Orleans also will interview its own defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, and has requested permission to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
