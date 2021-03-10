...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...Arkansas...
Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.
Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.
Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and
Columbia
County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn.
* Until late Thursday night.
* At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 14 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending
at 9:00 AM CST Wednesday was 15.7 feet.
* Forecast...The bayou is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday morning and continue falling to 11.7 feet Monday morning.
* Impact...Minor flooding to diminish and end Thursday.
