METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints have requested to interview two head coaching candidates to fill the opening left by Sean Payton, according to reports, and both of them know New Orleans well.
The two outside candidates the organization they've requested to interview thus far as of Thursday morning are Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, according to reports from ESPN and Sports Illustrated.
