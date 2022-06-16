The New Orleans Saints revealed a new look Thursday as team will wear all-black helmets during at least one game in the upcoming season.
The Saints made the announcement on Twitter with Cam Jordan modeling the new look.
New Helmet Drop…. 🔥The Saints will wear a black helmet for a game(s) this season. The specific game(s) are yet to be confirmed 👀 pic.twitter.com/utN6Hid0NA— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022
CAMMMMMM 💪@camjordan94 in our black helmet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a3jFI9vA6u— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022