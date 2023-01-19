METAIRIE, La. - Despite a disappointing season offensively, the New Orleans Saints are retaining long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, according to a league source.
NewOrleans.football was the first to report the news.
Carmichael originally joined the Saints on Sean Payton’s first coaching staff back in 2006, and he took over offensive play-caller duties this spring after Payton walked away.
But it was a tough debut in the play-caller's seat, as New Orleans endured one of its worst offensive seasons in recent history.
The Saints finished with the NFL’s No. 22 scoring offense (19.4 points per game) and the No. 19 total offense (333.8 yards per game), the team’s worst final rank in scoring and second-worst in total offense since the 2005 season.
