METAIRIE, La. - With No. 2 running back Tony Jones on injured reserve for at least one more week, the New Orleans Saints again found themselves dipping into the veteran free agent pool for help at the position.
The Saints are signing Lamar Miller to their practice squad, according to an ESPN report. He is the third running back the team has signed since Jones' injury, and the second former Pro Bowler they've brought in for a look this season.
Miller has not played meaningful snaps since the 2018 season, when he made the Pro Bowl after rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games with the Houston Texans.
The eight-year NFL veteran recorded five consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards from scrimmage from 2014-18, but he tore his ACL in a preseason contest before the 2019 season and has only played in five snaps since — with the Chicago Bears late last season.
The Saints put Jones on injured reserve after he was carted off the field with an ankle injury in a loss to the New York Giants. Jones won the No. 2 job with an excellent performance in training camp, leading the Saints to release veterans Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, both former Pro Bowl backs, near the start of the season.
After Jones' injury, New Orleans signed Devine Ozigbo off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and also added Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad.
Ozigbo appeared in seven offensive snaps against the Washington Football Team in Week 5 and did not touch the ball.
The Saints also have Dwayne Washington at running back, though Washington's contributions have mainly been limited to special teams, and he briefly left the team's Week 5 win with injury.
After releasing a pair of players from their practice squad last week, New Orleans does not need to make a corresponding move to bring Miller aboard. Miller's signing will bring the Saints' practice squad to 14 players, two shy of the 16-player limit.