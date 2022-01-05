METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints still have a chance to make the playoffs, even with all of the injuries and players who hit the COVID list this season.
It all comes down to two games on Sunday that will decide their fate: they'll need to beat a divisional rival and get help from a team fans have grown to despise, the LA Rams.
The Saints are in this position now because they held off a pesky Carolina Panthers team on Sunday afternoon, once again led by their defense. Cam Jordan is turning back the hand of time and is playing like his all-pro self, recording 3.5 sacks on Sunday, and up to 7.5 over the last three games.
Meanwhile, the secondary continues to play well, even without Marcus Williams on Sunday. And the offense scored their first touchdown in 11 quarters, after Alvin Kamara's score in the fourth quarter to help the Saints secure a 18-10 win over the Panthers.
On the other side, the Atlanta Falcons, who the Saints will be playing in the regular season finale, is eliminated from playoff contention but look to play spoiler on Sunday afternoon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons beat the Saints in week nine but have won just three games since that point, with most of their losses coming against teams heading to the playoffs.
The Saints had issues with allowing the big play defensively last time these two teams met, including a big 50 yard reception from Cordarelle Patterson to put them in field goal range. However, it was Trevor Siemian starting that game instead of Taysom Hill, who beat the Falcons twice last season as a starter.
This is one of the fiercest rivalries in all of football. Sunday will mark the 106th meeting all time between the two teams, with this meeting arguably being the most important in recent memory, with the Saints playoff hopes on the line.