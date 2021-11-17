While running off the field, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks back at the stadium after the 30-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints 30-20. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The Advocate)