It's a full-blown party on the par-3 15th hole The Los Angeles Country Club.
Add Sam Burns to the invitees.
The five-time PGA TOUR winner notched Thursday’s second hole-in-one at the 124-yard par 3, joining Frenchman Matthieu Pavon, who elicited early roars a few hours prior in the opening round of the 123rd U.S. Open.
It’s the first ace of Burns’ PGA TOUR career, and at his national championship, no less.
Burns stared down a sand wedge that landed a few feet short of the hole, bounced just past and spun back, hitting the flag square-on and easily dropping. He instantly threw his wedge in the air with both hands and motioned for the crowd to make some noise. The Hollywood fans happily obliged.
Burns began his round on No. 10 at LACC, answering a bogey at No. 12 with a birdie at No. 14 prior to stepping on the tee at the devilish par-3 15th, which can play as short as 78 yards – to a narrow strip guarded by severe bunkering – but featured a more benign back-middle hole location for Thursday’s opening round.
One swing was all he needed to move to 2-under on the day, in chase of his first major title.
Burns won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March for his fifth TOUR title, and this marks his fifth career U.S. Open appearance. His best U.S. Open finish came last year (T27); his best major showing is a T20 at last year’s PGA Championship.
Thursday’s fireworks have not been limited to the 15th hole, as Rickie Fowler set a U.S. Open single-round scoring record with an 8-under 62 that was tied by Xander Schauffele less than a half hour later.
Burns kept the good times rolling.