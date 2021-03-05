GRAMBLING, La. – The Jackson State football team opens Southwestern Athletic Conference play Saturday at Grambling State. Kickoff is set for noon and is slated to be broadcast on ESPN3. Rob Jay will be on the call on the Jackson State Sports Network and the broadcast will be live on SiriusXM.
Last Meeting
The two teams last met in 2019, in a rare non-conference game, which GSU defeated JSU 44-21. This is the 70th meeting in the storied series, which Grambling leads 46-23-1. GSU has won nine out of 10 and JSU's last win was November 3, 2012, a 53-7 win at Grambling.
Spring 2021 Season Opens with a Bang
Tigers opened its highly anticipated Spring 2021 season with a convincing 53-0 win over Edward Waters and it was the program's first shutout since 2014. It also marked the head-coaching debut for NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Defense Set the Tone
In preseason camp there was a buzz surrounding the defense.
JSU met and exceeded those expectations in its most dominant defensive performance in recent memory in the win over Edward Waters. The Blue and White held EWC to a mere 104 yards and did not allow the visitors to enter the red zone. JSU's defense forced EWC into several 3rd down situations and held them to 1-for-13. EWC only had possession of the ball for 4:38 in the first quarter, 6:01 in the second quarter, and 7:32 in the third quarter.
Reigning SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and current SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Keonte Hampton has shifted to outside linebacker and continues to find the football. The junior finished with a team-high 6.5 tackles. Linebacker Khalil Arrington added 5.0 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, while defensive back Javien Adams finished with 4.0 stops. On the defensive line, Vincent McIntosh added 4.0 solo tackles.
Jones Efficient in Opener
Sophomore quarterback Jalon Jones shined in the opener and went 17-for-19 and 163 yards and two passing touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback also rushed for 39 yards and one touchdown. Overall, he accounted for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
Establish the Run
Sophomore running back Kymani "Kimo" Clarke stepped up and rushed for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound er averaged 5.1 yards per carry and added a long of 13 yards. Fellow sophomore Greg Williams played in his first game in over two years and added 62 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Deep at Wide Receiver
The Tigers proved to have several playmakers at wide receiver. Warren Newman hauled in a game-high eight receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown. Junior Daylen Baldwin grabbed six balls for 70 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt freshman Christian Allen added four receptions and 41 yards to go along with his first career touchdown. A total of eight different players caught a pass.