NEW ORLEANS - Sean Payton may not be waiting all that long to make his return to NFL stadiums, it just might be in a drastically different role.
The former New Orleans Saints coach is in negotiations with Fox Sports and could potentially sign on to become its No. 1 game analyst, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Times-Picayune.
Payton is competing against at former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen for the spot in the booth next to top play-by-play man Joe Buck, according to the source.
Read more on who Payton is replacing from our news partner, The New Orleans Advocate.