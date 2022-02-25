Sean Payton

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, right, speaks with YahooSports' Liz Loza along radio row, Friday, February 11, 2022, ahead of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS - Sean Payton may not be waiting all that long to make his return to NFL stadiums, it just might be in a drastically different role.

The former New Orleans Saints coach is in negotiations with Fox Sports and could potentially sign on to become its No. 1 game analyst, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Times-Picayune.

Payton is competing against at former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen for the spot in the booth next to top play-by-play man Joe Buck, according to the source.

Read more on who Payton is replacing from our news partner, The New Orleans Advocate.

