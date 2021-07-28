SEC: 2022 foes for SEC basketball teams; LSU to face Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU basketball team will play Kentucky twice in the upcoming season for the first time since 2016, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.
SHELDON MICKLES, The Advocate Sports Writer
