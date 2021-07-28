You have permission to edit this article.
SEC: 2022 foes for SEC basketball teams; LSU to face Kentucky

LSU basketball

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU basketball team will play Kentucky twice in the upcoming season for the first time since 2016, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

While it didn't announce dates, game times or television networks, the league released the opponents for the 18-game conference slate that will likely begin in late December.

LSU faced perennial league champion Kentucky twice in 2014 as well. That year and in 2016 the schools split the two games with each prevailing on its home court.

LSU will also play Tennessee in a home-and-home. It will be the first time the two teams have met in the regular season since 2015.
 
That year, the Tigers won on the road before the Vols returned the favor in Baton Rouge 18 days later.

For the seventh consecutive year, Will Wade's team will go against its permanent schedule partners — Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M — in a home-and-home.

LSU will also face Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers will also play at Auburn, Florida, South Carolina and Vanderbilt to round out their schedule.

2022 LSU SEC opponents

Dates, times, networks TBA

Home

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Kentucky

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Away

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

