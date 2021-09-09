BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU men's basketball team now knows the dates for all 31 games on its 2021-22 schedule.
The Tigers moved one step closer closer to finalizing its schedule Thursday when the Southeastern Conference revealed the dates for league games.
The conference earlier released the opponents for LSU's 18-game schedule, but Thursday added dates — which show Will Wade's team opening at Auburn on Dec. 29.
TV networks and game times will be announced later.
After opening at Auburn, LSU will have six days to prepare for its SEC home opener on Jan. 4 against perennial league champion Kentucky.
Kentucky is one of five teams LSU will play twice this season.
In addition to its annual home-and-home series with Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M, the Tigers get two shots at Tennessee and Kentucky.
The return matchup with Kentucky is set for Feb. 23 in Rupp Arena. The Tigers will face Tennessee on Jan. 8 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and two weeks later on Jan. 22 in Knoxville.
LSU's 13 nonconference games were announced earlier this summer.
Highlights of the out-of-conference slate are a Dec. 11 matchup with Georgia Tech in Atlanta's State Farm Arena and two games in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, on Nov. 26-27.
LSU will play Penn State on Nov. 26 and either Oregon State or Wake Forest the next day.
LSU will also travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to play TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29.
The Tigers open their fifth season under Wade on Nov. 9 when they host Louisiana-Monroe.
LSU's 2021-22 schedule
TV and game times TBA
Tue., Nov. 9: UL-Monroe
Fri., Nov. 12: Texas State
Mon., Nov. 15: Liberty
Thu., Nov. 18: McNeese State
Mon., Nov. 22: Belmont
Fri., Nov. 26: vs. Penn State
Emerald Coast Classic, Niceville, Fla.
Sat., Nov. 27: vs. Oregon State or Wake Forest
Emerald Coast Classic, at Niceville, Fla.
Wed., Dec. 1: Ohio University
Sat., Dec. 11: vs. Georgia Tech
Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta
Tue., Dec. 14: Northwestern State
Sat., Dec. 18: vs. Louisiana Tech
at Bossier City
Wed., Dec. 22: Lipscomb
Wed., Dec. 29: at Auburn*
Tue., Jan. 4: Kentucky*
Sat., Jan. 8: Tennessee*
Wed., Jan. 12: at Florida*
Sat., Jan. 15: Arkansas*
Wed., Jan. 19: at Alabama*
Sat., Jan. 22: at Tennessee*
Wed., Jan. 26: Texas A&M*
Sat., Jan. 29: at TCU
Big 12/SEC Challenge
Tue., Feb. 1: Ole Miss*
Sat., Feb. 5: at Vanderbilt*
Tue., Feb. 8: at Texas A&M*
Sat., Feb. 12: Mississippi State*
Wed., Feb. 16: Georgia*
Sat., Feb. 19: at South Carolina*
Wed., Feb. 23: at Kentucky*
Sat., Feb. 26: Missouri*
Wed., March 2: at Arkansas*
Sat., March 5: Alabama*
* SEC game