BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday the conference will not reschedule games because of potential coronavirus outbreaks this fall, saying the decision to get vaccinated will fall on each team.
Several games were rescheduled during last year's shortened football season, including multiple LSU match-ups, due to positive coronavirus tests among teams.
Sankey clarified the conference's COVID-19 policy during SEC Media Days. Rather than moving games around, Sankey said teams may have to forfeit if their squad has too many players out sick.
Sankey said the conference is also considering eliminating roster minimums as an alternative to forfeitures.