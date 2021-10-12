BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had little to say on fifth year senior quarterback Myles Brennan's return on Monday.
"He’s progressing as expected," Orgeron said. "I don’t know if he’s going to be available before the Alabama game that open week or not. That was our target date we had looked at. I don’t know the status of that yet."
Brennan broke his left arm when he tripped while loading his fishing equipment for a trip in early August. The compound fracture in his humerus required surgery.