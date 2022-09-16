SHREVEPORT, La. - Some people have fallen on hard times in the pandemic. A man we talked to didn't want to be identified. He's been homeless for about six months after he tried to start his own business. He said he risked everything and his house went into foreclosure.
His encampment sits outside the shuttered McDonald's on Youree Drive.
KTBS 3 News asked him why he wouldn't stay at a shelter. He said it's because of his dogs.
It's hard to find places that will take pets.
“We do have connections with a couple of the local rescues. That is, if
they are here for a short time stay then we are able to set it up
as a short time, foster scenario, but those are few and far between," said Julie Allen of the Salvation Army.
At the Salvation Army, the shelter is full at about 55 beds until likely January.
“Right now, we are now still at half capacity because of Covid we are still waiting on DHQ to give us the restrictions so we can level up. Once we do that would be 108 beds," said Allen. "That we would have. “
Hope Connections tracks the number of people experiencing homelessness. On any given night in 2020, there were about 42 people living on the streets. In 2021, there were 26. That's not counting those living in the shelters.
“It seems like at every red light or every shopping center there are
homeless people with animals, and it looks like a lot of disabled people," said Joanna King, who lives in the Shreveport area.
There's no one solution to solving the homeless problem, but there are ways you can help.
The Salvation Army is one of the organizations you can help. Call them at (318) 636-3313.