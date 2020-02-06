CHATHAM, La. (AP) — A small plane crash in Louisiana on Thursday afternoon has left three people dead, according to authorities.
NTSB is investigating today’s crash in Chatham, LA involving a Cessna 182T.— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 6, 2020
Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown told news outlets the plane was heading from Jackson, Miss., to Shreveport in northwest Louisiana. It crashed north of Chatham on state Highway 34.
The Monroe Regional Airport tower lost contact with the plane around 2:10 p.m.
Brown said there were three people on the plane. He later confirmed that all were killed.
The plane was a Cessna.
According to published reports, the plane crashed into DG&E Logging & Chipping Inc.