SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain is possible this weekend especially Saturday due to weather disturbances passing overhead
and a surface cold front slowly moving through.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday morning.
More could occur during the midday.
And it may rain into the late afternoon.
The precipitation moves south of the area Saturday evening.
Sunday starts out cloudy and cool with a little patchy drizzle.
Then, it warms into the 70s by afternoon as a warm front pushes north.
Forecast rain amounts should be less than the previous few storm systems.
