Weather makers for this weekend as of Friday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain is possible this weekend especially Saturday due to weather disturbances passing overhead

Cold front as of Friday evening

and a surface cold front slowly moving through.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Saturday Morning Forecast

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday morning.

Midday Saturday Forecast

More could occur during the midday.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

And it may rain into the late afternoon.

Saturday Evening Forecast

The precipitation moves south of the area Saturday evening.

Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday starts out cloudy and cool with a little patchy drizzle.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Then, it warms into the 70s by afternoon as a warm front pushes north.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Saturday and Sunday

Forecast rain amounts should be less than the previous few storm systems.

