Shreveport, La. -- Shreve Memorial Library continues celebrating 100 years of serving Caddo Parish by giving patrons a chance to win prizes in the Centennial Beanstack Challenge.
The challenge encourages readers of all ages to read 20 minutes a day for 100 days. The challenge begins Sept. 1 and continues through Dec. 31. No fee is required for entry, and the challenge is open to the public.
Library patrons can sign-up for the challenge via Shreve Memorial Library’s Beanstack site here. Beanstack is a website that allows readers to receive weekly book recommendations tailored to their age, reading level and ever-changing interests. The site allows patrons to explore curated apps and other online literacy tools.
Patrons are allowed to read any books they choose. Unlike other reading challenges, patrons must log the number of days that they read rather than the number of books read on Beanstack. Reading activity should be completed on the days that the patron reads and cannot be logged ahead of time.
Those who successfully complete the challenge of reading for 100 days will be entered into a drawing for a Barnes and Noble gift card. The prize drawing will be held on Jan. 3, with the winners being announced on social media. A winner will be drawn for each of the following age groups: children, teen and adult.