SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission fed over 1,200 people within the community for Thanksgiving on Thursday.
200 meals were prepared on Thursday to be served on site to guests at the Mission and the remaining 1,000 meals were delivered to local neighborhoods in need.
Operation Relief provided smoked turkeys for all 1,200 plates and the remainder of the feast was provided on behalf of the generosity of the community. The meals were boxed together by volunteers from Brookwood Baptist Church in Shreveport.