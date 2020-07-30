SHREVEPORT, La. - A member of Shreveport's city council is speaking out about the rubble at Don's Seafood.
The old restaurant on King's Highway burned down in late January, but the council member says the rubble is still causing issues.
Councilwoman Levette Fuller said in a video on Facebook Wednesday morning that one of the issues is "a lapse in communication between the owner, the new private contractor, and the department of environmental equality."
"All of this is still here because the deq has said explicitly that the owners of the property and the contractors may not shall not must not come on to the property and do anything," Fuller said. "So the best we can do is have the barricades up with caution tape that has been destroyed."
Fuller says the original contractor did not have the proper licensing to clear the debris left behind at the restaurant. She says some of the paperwork is outstanding and needs to be updated.